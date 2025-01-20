“Come To Graveyard”: Mohammad Rizwan sledges WI batter during Multan Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan added a touch of humour and sharp wit to the intense action on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan defeated the visitors by 127 runs as the spinners played their part in the game.

It was at this moment that Kevin Sinclair walked in to bat, only to be greeted with a playful yet biting comment from Mohammad Rizwan. The stump mic captured the wicketkeeper’s jibe:

“Yeah brother, come to the graveyard. You enjoying the bowling brother.”

The remark, though lighthearted, underscored Pakistan’s relentless pressure on the West Indies batters. Mohammad Rizwan’s banter added a bit of levity to the proceedings as Pakistan grabbed the victory on the third day of the Test.

Read more: Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in Multan Test

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated West Indies by 127 runs in Multan Test.

Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Nouman Ali were all-over West Indies players, who were in pursuit of 251-run target.

Pakistan set a target of 251 runs for West Indies to win the first Test after being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.

Sajid Khan bagged 5-wicket haul, Abrar Ahmed grabbed four wickets and Nouman Ali grabbed a single wicket.