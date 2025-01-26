Mohanlal stuns in the action-packed teaser of Empuraan

The much-awaited teaser of Empuraan, the second chapter in the Lucifer trilogy starring Mohanlal, has finally been released, ending months of speculation.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan promises to be a bigger, bloodier, and more intense action film than anything Malayalam cinema has seen.

The movie stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, reprising his iconic character Khureshi Ab’raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

The 143-second teaser begins in the war-torn town of Qaraqosh, Iraq, with the phrase “Death to the Evil” appearing in the background. A voiceover from the first movie, featuring PK Ramdas (Sachin Khedekar) advising Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier), sets the tone.

The scene then transitions to Stephen’s black Ambassador car, covered in dust, symbolizing his absence.

The teaser reveals Stephen as the leader of Asia’s most powerful mercenary group, whose influence is felt worldwide.

Mohanlal makes a dramatic entrance, cautioning against deals with the devil, leaving fans eager for what’s to come.

The teaser was launched on Sunday during a grand event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Alongside Mohanlal, the cast includes Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also directed Lucifer, helms the project.

The film, written by Murali Gopy, features music by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, Empuraan completed filming on December 1, 2024, and is set to release on March 27, 2025.

Prithviraj recently shared on X that the film will maintain a 1:2.8 aspect ratio, ensuring visual consistency throughout the trilogy.