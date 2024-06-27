web analytics
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi briefs Chinese counterpart on Dasu attack probe

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met with his Chinese counterpart at the office of the People’s Republic of China’s mission to the United Nations in New York.

The two officials discussed Pakistan-China relations, security matters, and China’s support for Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, Chinese minister praised the establishment of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad, with an aim to safeguard foreigners, particularly Chinese citizens.

He assured full cooperation in enhancing the training and capabilities of Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress on the Dasu incident, he invited Minister Mohsin Naqvi to attend the Global Security Forum in China this September.

Minister Naqvi accepted the invitation and thanked Chinese minister for the support.

Earlier this month, Naqvi on Sunday met the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong to discuss the protection and security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The interior minister stressed that there is no room for negligence in the security plan for foreign nationals.

An advisory group from China’s Ministry of Interior is also scheduled to visit Pakistan soon.

