Mohsin Naqvi opens up on appointing new captains

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that national selectors and coaches will decide regarding the appointment of Pakistan men’s team’s captain.

Naqvi, in an interaction with the media after inspecting the ongoing construction work at the Gaddafi Stadium here, revealed that he has entrusted the decision regarding the potential shift in Pakistan’s captaincy to the selectors and coaches.

“The decision regarding captaincy will be made after consultation with the coaches, mentors and selection committee,” said Naqvi.

“A workshop is scheduled for September 22, where everyone will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterwards,” he added.

“I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me,” he added while revealing that he is meeting the selection committee today as well.”

Earlier today, it was reported that the PCB has decided to call a high-profile meeting on September 22, dubbed “Connection Camp”, to discuss the future of Pakistan cricket which includes the captaincy of the national men’s teams.

The high-profile meeting will feature the current head coaches of the Pakistan red-ball and white-ball teams, Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten respectively, accompanied by the heads of international, domestic, and high-performance departments while senior cricketers, coaches and PCB officials will also be in the attendance.

Details further suggested that the future of Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam and Test captain Shan Masood will come under discussion and there is a chance that the former may get removed from the position ahead of Pakistan’s tour to Australia later this year.

Mohsin Naqvi further shared that the Test series between Pakistan and England will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi.

He further shared that the PCB is in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the latter is satisfied.

“The home Test series against England will be held in Multan and Rawalpindi,” said Naqvi.

“We are in touch with the England board and they are satisfied,” he added.

The three-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), is scheduled to run from October 7 to 28.