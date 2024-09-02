PCB chief Naqvi orders timely completion of Gaddafi stadium upgradation project

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the progress of the upgradation work.

During the visit, the PCB chief directed the concerned authorities to complete the upgradation project within the stipulated time frame.

Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the FW O Campus Office, where he instructed NESPAK to complete the drawings and submit them to the FW O at the earliest.

“Stadium’s upgradation project must be completed before the Champions Trophy,” PCB boss directed.

Naqvi also inspected the under-construction underground water tank project and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the work. He stressed that the project’s timely completion is crucial to ensure the stadium’s readiness for future events.

The Gaddafi Stadium upgradation project includes various components, such as the installation of new floodlights, renovation of the dressing rooms, and upgrading the stadium’s seating capacity.

The project is part of the PCB’s efforts to modernize cricket infrastructure in Pakistan for upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan in February next year and PCB is upgrading three venues – National Bank Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi sradium.