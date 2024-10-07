web analytics
Monday, October 7, 2024
More cases registered against KP CM Gandapur

TOP NEWS

The Islamabad police on Monday registered more cases against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur following party’s protest at D-chowk Islamabad.

The capital police has registered 7 cases against the CM Gandapur.

Earlier in the day, the PTI leaders booked in the terrorism include Azam Swati, Amir Mughal, Omar Ayub, KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif, and 350 other unknown individuals.

The FIR stated that CM Gandapur is accused of misusing official protocol, Azam Swati of financial assistance during the PTI Islamabad protest.

It is important to mention here that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, resurfaced in the provincial assembly following a day-long ‘disappearance’.

After his surprising return to the provincial assembly, the members of the assembly warmly welcomed the CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

