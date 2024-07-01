MPCL discovers new gas reserves in Sindh

KARACHI: In a recent development, Mari Petroleum Company announced the discover of new gas reserves in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a landmark gas discovery at Sindh’s Ghazij Formation.

The petroleum company penned a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange informing the discovery of the gas reserve in Sindh.

In the letter, the company asserted that a 1,006-meter well was drilled in the Ghazij Formation, where preliminary tests have indicated gas reserves of 5 million standard cubic feet per day from the well.

The announcement stated that the production process from the well will be integrated into the system after fulfilling all regulatory requirements.

Earlier this year, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the discovery of gas in the Sujawal district of Sindh.

“The well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 pounds per square inch (psi) from the Lower Goru Formation, “OGDCL stated.

On Monday, the company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The OGDCL as 100% operator has discovered gas at its exploratory Well located in district Sujawal of Sindh,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the structure of Nur West # 01 was drilled and tested using the company’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2,975 meters.

OGDCL shared that the discovery is being evaluated as tight gas.