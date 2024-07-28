web analytics
MQM-P introduces ‘connect complaint centre’ to address citizens’ issues

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday introduced a ‘Connect Complaint Centre’ for resolution of issues being faced by Karachi citizens, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P announced the launching of ‘Connect Complaint Centre’ during the party’s Youth Convention at Expo Center.

The centre will be available 24/7 to listen to citizen’s problems, and MQM-P’s members of national and provincial members will assist in resolving these issues.

The party urged citizens to share their problems and concerns, promising to make efforts to address them.

MQM Launches Website to Support 100 Startup Ideas, Governor Sindh Announces Free IT Courses and Scholarships

Moreover, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori – during the Youth Convention – also launched a website to support 100 startup ideas.  Tessori encouraged young people to participate in the initiative and take advantage of the opportunities offered.

He announced free IT courses, 100 per cent scholarships, and motorbikes for young people. Governor Sindh emphasised that every young person should benefit from these attractive offers. “You are all builders of Pakistan, and your training is our responsibility,” he added.

