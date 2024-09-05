MS Dhoni’s cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ goes viral

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s brief appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s “GOAT” has gone viral on social media.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action-heavy movie hit theatres on September 5, and is likely to be the actor’s second-to-last project before he enters his full-time political career, Indian media outlets reported.

A clip from ‘GOAT’ (The Greatest of All Time) went viral on social media showing Indian cricket star MS Dhoni in a surprise cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s movie, but there is a twist.

Dhoni did not actually act in the film, instead, the makers used archival footage of him playing an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The brief clip showed MS Dhoni stepping down the stairs from the dressing room onto the ground. Then Thalapathy Vijay appeared on the screen riding a bike on top of the stadium’s roof.

Meanwhile, fans were gushing over MS Dhoni’s appearance in ‘GOAT,’ as several said that the former Indian skipper’s cameo added flavour to the movie.

“The way @vp_offl has brought in the #CSK flavor to the film, #Dhoni reference and especially the shot when #Thaladhoni looks at the sky is quite outstanding. Requires special mention and a lot of creativity has gone into it,” one user wrote.

Another added, “You know what, It is purely MS Dhoni who makes us sit in the climax of #GOAT not @actorvijay. Few glimpses of him making theaters electrifying! Especially this original cricket scene used in the movie was ultra goosebumps material.”

A third fan pinned, “Masterstroke from #VenkatPrabhu to add #MSDhoni and #ChennaiSuperKings reference in the climax scenes of #TheGoat movie. Thala Dhoni and Thala Vijay are Greatest of all time!!”

It is worth mentioning here that Dhoni enjoys a huge following in Chennai owing to his longstanding association with IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had once called the former wicketkeeping batter an adopted son of the state.

“I am also a fan of MS Dhoni. Tamil Nadu’s adopted son Dhoni should continue to play in CSK,” Stalin had said.

Meanwhile, ‘GOAT’ features Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, one as a hero and the other as a villain. The ensemble cast of the movie also includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Sneha.