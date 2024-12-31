‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ soars past Rs100 crore mark in India

Disney’s animated drama ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ has attracted a huge audience in India as it crossed the INR100 crore mark at the box office.

According to Indian media outlets, the film achieved the feat within 11 days of its release across four languages.

As per Indian box office experts, the Barry Jenkins-directional hit theatres on December 20 in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa alongside his sons Aryan and AbRam who voiced Simba and young Mufasa respectively in the Hindi version.

Speaking about the collaboration with his son, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his enthusiasm saying, “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

Mahesh Babu lent his voice to the titular character in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Telugu dubbed version.

The animated prequel’s English and Hindi versions collected INR37 crore each at the box office while the Tamil version generated INR18 crore.

As per box office analysts, the collection of the Telugu version of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ stands at INR 14 crore.

Both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts and Linda Woolverton’s ‘The Lion King’ (1994), Barry Jerkins ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ hit theatres on December 20 in India.

The story of the animated prequel follows a young Mufasa, lost in the wilderness with no pride to call his own.

He meets Taka, another young lion, who is the heir to a royal bloodline. Their friendship sets in motion a journey that affects both of their lives drastically.