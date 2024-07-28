Muftah Ismail to file petition against K-Electric

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, the former finance minister, has announced his intention to file a petition against K-Electric, criticizing the company’s billing practices and the government’s handling of electricity tariffs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Miftah Ismail announced his intention to file a petition against K-Electric, urging the company to stop overbilling and questioned about the inflated bills.

In a recent statement, Miftah Ismail highlighted several key issues, starting with the government has increased a total of 350 percent in electricity tariff from 2015 till today.

The Awam Pakistan Party leader submitted a memorandum at the electrical office, criticizing the government’s policies.

He argued that if the government stopped taxing electricity bills, there would be a difference of Rs 50 billion.

Ismail condemned the 12-hour load shedding in lower class areas, emphasized equality for all Pakistanis, and called for the abolition of electricity taxes without providing free electricity to anyone.