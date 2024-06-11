web analytics
Ex-PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti gets bail

By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted bail to former Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the case of alleged illegal recruitment in the provincial Assembly.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s bail application in the case of alleged illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly was approved by Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the LHC.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti in his bail plea stated that he was nominated in the case despite the fact that no evidence was available against him. He pleaded with the court to grant him the benefit of bail.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested former principal secretary Bhatti in corruption case.

As per details, NAB spokesperson said that Bhatti is accused of corruption in development contracts worth Rs 1 billion.

The spokesperson stated that Muhammad Bhatti is involved in illegal appointments across Gujrat and approved 116 schemes through them.

