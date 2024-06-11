Ex-PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti gets bail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted bail to former Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the case of alleged illegal recruitment in the provincial Assembly.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s bail application in the case of alleged illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly was approved by Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the LHC.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti in his bail plea stated that he was nominated in the case despite the fact that no evidence was available against him. He pleaded with the court to grant him the benefit of bail.