Muhammad Rizwan surprises fans with details about his marriage

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan, known for his dedication and resilience on cricket field, surprised fans by sharing new details about his marriage.

Responding to a question regarding his marriage during a recent interview which went viral on social media, Rizwan said that he was the first in his family to have a love marriage.

“I think I am the first one in my family who had a love marriage,” he added.

According to Muhammad Rizwan, he had to wait for eight years to marry the love of his life.

“I had to wait for eight years and had to pray to Allah every day for it,” he added.

While he revealed that he had a love marriage, the star batter refused to go further in details regarding his personal life.

It is pertinent to mention that Muhammad Rizwan is the part of Pakistan squad participating in the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

In April this year, he created history by breaking the record of captain Babar Azam and India star batter Virat Kohli in T20Is.

During the T20I against New Zealand, Muhammad Rizwan became the fastest batter to score 3000 runs in T20Is, surpassing his national team captain Babar and India’s Kohli.