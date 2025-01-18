Multan-bound PIA flight ‘narrowly escapes’ accident

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Dammam to Multan narrowly escaped a major accident due to the alleged negligence of the pilot, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the flight, PK-150, was diverted to Lahore due to bad weather and dense fog in Multan.

However, upon landing in Lahore, the pilot made a critical error, landing the plane on the wrong runway, despite the central runway being available.

The pilot’s decision put the lives of all passengers at risk. Furthermore, the runway lights were also turned off during landing, adding to the danger.

The airline’s administration has taken notice of the pilot’s negligence and has grounded the pilot and first officer for investigation. Sources revealed that the pilot landed the plane on runway 36L instead of the central runway, raising serious concerns about the pilot’s competence and adherence to safety protocols.

Earlier, the Passengers of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) international flight were left extremely uncomfortable when the washroom of the aeroplane started leaking during mid-flight.

The unpleasant video of the incident went viral on social media which showed the leakage of the washroom of the PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft travelling from Istanbul – Turkey to Islamabad.

The leakage led to dirty water, defecation and toilet paper piling up throughout the plane, causing a strong unpleasant odour that left passengers feeling extremely uncomfortable.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and assured them that necessary measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.