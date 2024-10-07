MWM to attend APC on Palestine

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) decided to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) held by the government on the Palestine issue on Monday.

According to MWM spokesperson, MWM delegation led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas will attend the government’s APC on Palestine.

Dr. Syed Nasir Sheerazi, MNA Hameed Hussain and Malik Iqrar Alvi will also be part of the MWM delegation. The spokesperson said MWM has a clear stance on the Palestine conflict and they will attend the APC.

It’s high time to stop Israeli aggression with force, the MWM spokesperson said.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to attend the APC, citing the present political situation, the sources said.

Read more: Pakistan to observe Palestine Solidarity Day

Meanwhile, Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People is being observed across the country today to express support to Muslim brothers and sisters facing the the worst brutalities of Israeli forces.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also host an All Parties Conference in Islamabad to raise collective voice against the ongoing oppression of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.

Rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities today and seminars and other events have been chalked out to highlight atrocities being committed by Israeli forces against unarmed Palestinians.