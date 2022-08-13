NA-108 by-polls: Imran Khan to go against PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan would take on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali in the NA-108 Faisalabad by-polls, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the process of nomination for the by-polls in NA-108 Faisalabad and PP-118 Nankana Sahib.

According to the ECP, a total of 18 candidates have filed their nominations for the by-polls in NA-108 Faisalabad and 11 nominations for PP-118 Nankana Sahib.

Imran Khan would be going against, Shiza Mansab Ali, Afzal Shah and others in PP-118 by-polls. The polling on both the national and provincial assembly seats would be held on September 25, 2022.

The coalition government will be facing another political challenge on September 25 as PTI chief Imran Khan decided to contest by-polls on nine NA seats.

For the first time in the political history of Pakistan, a candidate will contest the elections in nine different constituencies.

Khan will be contesting the by-elections from the NA constituencies in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, and Karachi’s Malir, Korangi and Karachi South District.

The federal government had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

