NADRA CNIC, B-form: Fee structure January, 2025

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) kept fees for the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and B-form from January 2025 unchanged.

The CNIC is essential for obtaining various services, including a driving license, National Tax Number (NTN), bank account, passport, and mobile phone connection. All citizens of Pakistan aged 18 and older are entitled to receive a CNIC.

Additionally, the ID card is also crucial for healthcare, as it links medical records, and for education, as it verifies identities for school admissions. Additionally, it is required for acquiring SIM cards.

Eligible individuals may visit any local NADRA Registration Centre with the necessary documentation to apply for their ID card.

NADRA CNIC Fee from January 2025

Operating under the Ministry of Interior, NADRA has not changed the fee structure for the CNIC as the New Year began.

The fees for acquiring a CNIC remain unchanged from the previous year. As of January 2025, the standard fee for a New Smart National Identity Card is Rs750. If you want it processed on an urgent basis, you will have to pay Rs1,500, while the executive category fee is Rs2,500.

To apply for CNIC, applicants must present a birth certificate or matriculation result card, along with a copy of a family member’s CNIC.

B-Form Fee Update for January 2025

The Child Registration Certificate (CRC), often referred to as the B-form, functions as a method for registering a newborn in the NADRA system.

As of January 2025, the B-Form can be obtained for a regular fee of Rs50, while NADRA also provides executive services at a cost of Rs500.