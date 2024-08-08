Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, first pics out; Nagarjuna blesses couple

The Indian Actors – Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala – recently got engaged and their pictures from the engagement ceremony was been shared on social media.

The picture was shared by the groom’s father – Nagarjuna Akkineni – who shared the pictures on social media, and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love.”

In the engagement pictures, the bride, Sobhita Dhulipala is seen wearing a beautiful peach silk saree and traditional gold jewellery, her hair is adorned with peach flowers, while, Chay looks royal in his all-white outfit.

Fans showered the couple with blessings and warm wishes. “Big big congratulations,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Best wishes to Chay and the Akkineni family.” A follower added, “Congratulations to the Akkineni Family.”

The engagement ceremony was held at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad, according to an exclusive report by HT. In attendance were Nagarjuna’s wife, Amala Akkineni, Chaitanya’s brother, Akhil, and Dhulipala’s parents, as confirmed by a source close to Chay, who wished to remain anonymous.

Nagarjuna and his family live in a luxurious residence located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, a place well-known to Telugu movie fans.