‘We need someone to translate the language’: Naseem Shah on foreign coaches

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has opened up on the language barrier many players face while working with foreign coaches.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the right-arm pacer acknowledged that while it is good to work with foreign coaches, the major issue was the language barrier.

“There is a language problem with foreign coaches. We need someone to translate the language. It is easier to communicate with the coach in your own language,” Naseem Shah stated.

In April this year, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced bringing South Africa’s Gary Kirsten and Australia’s Jason Gillespie as the coaches for the men’s national side.

Kirsten was appointed as the national side’s white-ball coach while Gillespie was given the role of the team’s red-ball coach.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah is set to make a comeback to the red-ball side after a 13-month hiatus during the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

He missed Pakistan’s last Test series against Australia due to a shoulder injury and was also ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

He last appeared for Pakistan in the two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka, where he bagged nine wickets in the series.

Shah has been included in Pakistan Shaheens’ squad for the first four-day match against Bangladesh A and is currently taking part in the Shaheens’ training camp under head coach Umar Gul.

While he expressed excitement over his return to red-ball cricket, the pace sensation acknowledged that playing in the longer format after a break will be difficult.

“I haven’t played red cricket for thirteen months, it’s not easy to play after a long time,” said Naseem. “International cricket has its own pressure, however, we are training hard for it,” he said.

Following the PCB’s announcement to conduct fitness tests of the players, Naseem Shah welcomed the decision to ensure players remain fit while representing Pakistan.

However, he was of the view that players cannot be forced to improve fitness.

“As a professional, you have to take care of your fitness, no one can be forced to improve their fitness. International athletes are not schoolchildren to be taught fitness,” Shah said.