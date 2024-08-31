Nawaz Sharif pledges more relief for electricity consumers

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has pledged to provide more relief to Pakistan’s electricity consumers, ARY News reported.

criticizing the previous PTI government’s policies Nawaz said that they pushed people into a quagmire of expensive electricity and inflation.

Speaking in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the only party that has consistently provided relief to the people in difficult times.

He emphasized that stabilizing the economy is his top priority and that he will take all necessary steps to reduce electricity bills and strengthen the economy.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that his party has already provided relief to domestic consumers and is now working to find solutions for industrial consumers.

The party’s leadership emphasized that true leadership requires providing relief to the people and that they will continue to work towards this goal.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif announces major relief for electricity consumers

Its worth mentioning here that, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

The PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.