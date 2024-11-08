NEPRA imposed Rs 1.9bn fine on DISCOs in eight years

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a staggering fine of Rs 1.95 billion on Distribution Companies (DISCOs) over the past eight years, from 2017-18 to 2024-25, ARY News reported.

According to NEPRA documents, the fine was levied due to various reasons, including excessive billing, unannounced load shedding, and fatal accidents

The breakdown of fines includes Rs 1.149 billion for distribution companies, Rs 749.5 million for power generation companies, and Rs 56 million for transmission companies.

Some major fines include Rs 50 million imposed on Quetta Electric Supply Company for unannounced load shedding, Rs 44 million on Multan Electric Supply.

Additionally, IESCO was fined Rs 105 million, FESCO Rs 55 million, and HESCO Rs 152 million.

On November 1, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) released the details of complaints registered by the consumers against the power distribution companies during past three months.

According to the official document, NEPRA witnessed a massive surge of consumer complaints against electricity companies in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

A total of 12,938 grievances were registered with NEPRA against the DISCOs over the past three months.

According to the report, the NEPRA received 3,588 complaints against LESCO, followed by FESCO with 2,302 complaints and MEPCO with 2,177.

1,268 complaints were lodged against K-Electric during the past three months, the documents revealed.