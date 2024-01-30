NEPRA likely to jack up power tariff by Rs5.63/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition with NEPRA seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.

The NEPRA will take up the plea of the CPPA tomorrow. The approval will put an additional burden of Rs49 billion on the power consumers.

The decision to increase the power tariff is to maintain the power tariff and the additional recoveries will be made in June this year.

It is to be noted that the NEPRA jacked up power tariff by Rs4.13 per unit under fuel adjustment for November.

Earlier, at the request of the caretaker government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the tariff hike to maintain the uniform electricity tariff across the country.