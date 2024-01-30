23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

NEPRA likely to jack up power tariff by Rs5.63/unit

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition with NEPRA seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.

The NEPRA will take up the plea of the CPPA tomorrow. The approval will put an additional burden of Rs49 billion on the power consumers.

The decision to increase the power tariff is to maintain the power tariff and the additional recoveries will be made in June this year. 

It is to be noted that the NEPRA jacked up power tariff by Rs4.13 per unit under fuel adjustment for November.

Earlier, at the request of the caretaker government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the tariff hike to maintain the uniform electricity tariff across the country.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.