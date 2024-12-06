Netflix announces Yo Yo Honey Singh docufilm ‘Famous’ release date

Streaming giant Netflix has finally announced the release date of the much-awaited docu-film ‘Famous’, delving into the life of Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday morning, Netflix India confirmed that ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’, a docu-film that follows the rise, fall and comeback of the rapper, will premiere on the streaming platform on December 20.

“The name you know, the story you don’t. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever,” read the announcement post, with the first official poster of the title.

The Mozez Singh directorial, produced by Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment, of Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, captures the life of Hirdesh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh, through his rapid rise to fame and the challenges faced by the OG Desi Kalakaar of India for his comeback.

Speaking about the documentary film, the production company shared, “With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh. It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. ”

“Capturing Honey Singh’s journey has been an incredible experience. He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. I’m so thankful that he trusted me with his life story,” added Singh and teased, “We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back.”

“This docu feature highlights his evolution, his lasting impact on popular culture, and a lot of stories that no one has ever heard before. We’re thrilled for you to meet the legend, the man who is responsible for creating a revolution in the Indian rap and hip-hop scene, a man entirely unique in his making,” he furthered.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback earlier this year with his multi-lingual album, titled ‘Glory’, featuring artists from all over the world, including Pakistan. The 18-track album was released in August.