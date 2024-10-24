Netflix unveils exciting K-drama lineup for 2025

As we brace ourselves to bid goodbye to 2024, streaming giant Netflix has unveiled its exciting K-drama lineup for the next year, giving its subscribers all the more reasons to look forward to 2025.

Whether you are a fan of hearty romances or have a liking for serious action-packed or even intense mystery thrillers, there is something for everyone.

So if you enjoy binging Korean titles on OTT, add these 9 K-dramas to your Netflix watch list already for the year 2025.

Squid Game season 3

While the ‘Squid Game’ fans anxiously await the second season of the dystopian series, the 7-episodic season 3 has been set for the 2025 release already. The cast for the next season of survival thriller is yet to be revealed.

Can This Love Be Translated?

Written by the Hong sisters and directed by Yoo Young-eun, the 10-episodic season of Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung and Lee Yi Dam-starrer romance comedy, will hit the Netflix portal in the first half of 2025. ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ follows the story of a ‘man with a job interpreting other languages’ who meets a woman ‘speaking love in a completely opposite way to him’ and they understand each other.

Cashero

Lee Chang Min’s action drama, with elements of fantasy, ‘Cashero’ is about Kang Sang Woong, who looks like an ordinary man, but his supernatural strength – fueled by wealth – leads him into action-packed adventures. The series stars Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Joon and Kim Byung Chul.

Hong Rang

The 12-episodic season of South Korean director Kim Hong-sun’s historical melodrama, ‘Hong Rang’ tells the story of Hong-rang, the son of a large merchant in Joseon, who went missing at the age of eight years old, returning at the age of 20, and Jae-yi, the half-sister of Hong-rang, searching for his whereabouts. The title, headlined by Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah, will premiere in early 2025.

Mercy For None

The crime thriller is about Nam Gi-joon, who returns to the underworld after 11 years, embarking on a ruthless mission of revenge triggered by the mysterious death of his younger brother. So Ji Sub, Ahn Kil Kang and Lee Bum Soo star in the 8-episodic season of ‘Mercy For None’, directed by Choi Sung Eun.

The Price Of Confession

The mystery thriller, directed by Lee Jeong Hyo, has 12 episodes and follows Ahn Yoon Soo, an art teacher, who dreams of small happiness in life, but her dreams are shattered by an unexpected incident that will change her life completely. The title stars Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun and Park Hae Soo.

Trigger

The 10-episodic action thriller ‘Trigger’, follows two men, Detective Lee Do and underground arms broker Moon Baek, as they try to solve the firearms mess in South Korea. Directed by Kwon Oh Seung, the series stars Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang and Woo Ji Hyun among others.

Two Women

This slice-of-life romance drama, consisting of 15 episodes, is directed by Jo Young Min. The series featuring Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun and Kim Gun Woo, follows childhood friends and lifelong rivals Rye Eun Jung and Cheon Sang Yeon who lose contact and reconnect with each other multiple times during different stages of life.

When Life Gives You Tangerine

Last but definitely interesting one, this romantic slice-of-life drama by Kim Won-seok, starring Lee Ji-eun, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon, unfolds the adventurous life of Ae-soon, the ‘remarkable rebel’, born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Gwan-sik, the ‘unyielding iron’, full of challenges and trials throughout the four seasons. The 16-episodic season was first scheduled to premiere this year but has been postponed to now release sometime in 2025.

