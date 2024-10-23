New school timings announced in Lahore

In a bid to combat the worsening smog situation in Lahore, the Punjab Environment Protection Department has announced new timings for Lahore schools.

Starting October 28, schools will now open at 8:45 am, with these timings remaining in effect until January 31.

The decision comes as Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has surpassed 150, posing serious health risks to children and the elderly.

To minimize exposure, school assemblies will be held in classrooms, and all outdoor activities have been banned.

Furthermore, fireworks have been prohibited until January 31, 2025. The public has been advised to limit outdoor exposure, wear masks when stepping outside, and keep homes’ windows and doors closed to prevent smog from entering.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged citizens to cooperate with the government in eradicating smog.

“Report any vehicles and factories emitting smoke on the helpline 1373, and the EPA will take action,” she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also encouraged the public to get their vehicles checked for fitness and take steps to combat smog.