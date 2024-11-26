Nintendo Switch 2 rumoured launch, reveal date appear online

While Nintendo remains tight-lipped about Switch 2, the rumoured reveal and launch date of the upcoming gaming console has appeared online.

Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of the Kyoto-based company, has confirmed that development on a successor was underway and that Nintendo was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console.

However, he did not reveal the exact date when the company plans to reveal the hotly-anticipated Switch 2.

Meanwhile, a fresh rumour about the reveal and launch date for the gaming console has appeared online.

First emerged on Famiboards and Weibo platforms, the rumour suggested that Nintendo plans to reveal Switch 2 in early January 2025.

As per the rumour, the company will release the gaming console two months later in March.

It is pertinent to mention that Nintendo has confirmed that it plans to announce the console in the current financial year end in March 2025.

Meanwhile, reports said that the company began production in September of this year to ensure that Switch 2 does not sell out at its launch.

In a post on Famiboards, an insider shared encrypted text decoded through Base64.

The decrypted text claimed the “initial stock quantity” for the Switch 2 has been “finalised” and the “factory will plan production accordingly.”

“I can’t disclose the exact number, but for the US market alone, it’s roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017,” the decoded text reads.

The original Switch sold 2.74 million units worldwide within the first month of its launch.

It is worth mentioning here that Sony and Xbox are also reportedly working on their handheld device in an attempt to rival the Nintendo Switch 2.