No party prepared to talk over IPPs atrocities: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeem has said that no political party is prepared to talk over atrocities perpetrated by the IPPs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media here Jamaat Islami chief said that the independent power producers (IPPs) have also been given relief in the income tax.

He said, the electricity supply to people will become cheaper if the payments to IPPs being suspend for one year. “The PML-N and its allies must keep in mind, now only 28 days’ remaining in countdown”, he said. “The countrywide strike will be observed on August 28”. “We will not let them if the IPPs would not rein in,” he said.

He said his party will not enter in any alliance. “Our alliance has been with the people”, he said.

Commenting on activities of bandit gangs in katcha area he said, ” the katcha area dacoits could do nothing if the bandits of pakka area stay away from patronizing them”.