If not Sumbul, Hajra Yamin would love to play THIS character in ‘Noor Jahan’

Powerhouse performer Hajra Yamin aka Sumbul of the superhit serial ‘Noor Jahan’, revealed the other character from the title she would have loved to play.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Hajra Yamin disclosed that if she had an option, she would play the titular character of Noor Jahan in the project.

“If I was older, I would play Noor Jahan. What a character and what has she done… an amazing job,” she said.

Yamin added, “Keep the negativities aside, but just the fact that she is such a powerful woman. I love it.”

Further speaking about the strong message of sisterhood in ‘Noor Jahan’, among all the three daughters-in-law, the actor asserted, “Sumbul would have never been able to do what she did, without the support of other women around her. The two women (scene reference from episode 26) watching the entire conversation from above, how amazing was that. As an actor, and most importantly as a female actor, now that I watch this sisterhood, I value it even more.”

Apart from Yamin as Sumbul, ‘Noor Jahan’ boasts an ensemble star cast with the likes of Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Ali Raza, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Mahmood Aslam and Alina Abbas among others.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.