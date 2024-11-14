web analytics
Thursday, November 14, 2024
North Waziristan: Five killed, 16 injured in blast

MIRAN SHAH: Five persons including two children were killed and 16 others injured in a blast of explosives in North Waziristan’s tehsil Miran Shah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rokhanzeb has said that the explosives went off outside a house in village Tappi of Miran Shah. “Three women and two children were killed in the explosion,” police officer said.

Dead bodies and 16 injured persons were shifted to Miran Shah hospital. The injured in critical condition were transferred to Bannu hospital, police said.

The explosion also damaged scores of houses in the locality. “Police further investigating into the blast incident,” DPO said.

