Not seeing any dialogue between PTI and Govt: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: “I am not seeing dialogue between the PTI and the government,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said in an interview with ARY News on Saturday.

“I am not seeing successful dialogue and neither hopeful for it,” former federal minister said in his exclusive interview.

“Initially they were not holding talks, now they will not accept the conditions set for dialogue,” he said. “Two months after Eid are crucial, seeing decisive development by August,” he further said. “There might be some new to come on surface,” he added. “This government is a show off”.

He said, Nawaz Sharif has been better than Shehbaz and less corrupt”. Shehbaz has only been for signing,” Rashid said. He said, Nawaz Sharif has not been in good books and could not aspire for it”.

“There was a London Plan in 2014. Tahir ul Qadri visited London to meet the PTI’s founder. I did know the plan,” Rashid said. “I was also knowing when the PTI’s government was on its exit,” he said. “The MQM people are brothers, they informed me prior that our government was on exit,” Sheikh Rashid said.

He said the PTI’s founder was angry that he was being told that his government was exiting, when I had left the official residence. “I told him we are going out, but he said that his matters were improved”. “I told him that the MQM people have said that they have got the signal”, he said.

“I have no doubt that Qamar Bajwa was involved in the fall of the PTI’s government,” Sheikh Rashid said. “When I was visiting a house and saw Salik and Mohsin Naqvi emerging from it, I understood the matter. No one has entered in politics of Pakistan, including me, without the Gate No 4,” he claimed.

“After my Chilla, people left calling me on phone, once daily 200 to 400 people were visiting Lal Haveli, now only 20 people are visiting,” he said.

I will talk about future after talking with the PTI founder, he said. “I didn’t yet visit Adiala as I have no links with the new PTI team,” he said. “I don’t want to create a new problem after visiting Adiala,” he said. “My health deteriorated, otherwise my Chilla would have prolonged,” he said. “I would have return in the same vehicle in which I went, if I intend so. But I didn’t give anything in writing, neither made a video,” Sheikh Rashid said.

He said Awn Chaudhry’s statement in writing about Bushra Bibi was unethical. “One must stand with the truth, how could I say a thing, which I didn’t see,” he said.

“You will be surprising to know that all testimonies against me, have been from the PTI. My conscience is satisfied, and people respect me”.

“People like Zulfi Bukhari were managing my election while sitting in London”. “There are several people like Zulfi Bukhari who have fled from the country earlier,” he said. “PTI’s founder had to respect my association with him, but it didn’t happen”, Awami Muslim League head said. “I had a soft corner for the founder of the PTI and it will remain, but I was not treated well,” Rashid complained.