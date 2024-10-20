Notorious gang leader arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Police have arrested the leader of a notorious gang involved in high-profile thefts across posh areas of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The gang, which has been operating for several years across posh areas of Lahore, including Model Town and Defense, is responsible for stealing millions of rupees and valuables from the citizens.

According to police reports, the three-member gang has been involved in major thefts, with CCTV footage revealing their operations.

One of their biggest heists took place in 2019, when the gang stole more than Rs 60 million in cash from a house in Defense area of Lahore.

The ringleader, identified as Bilal, was arrested from Defense area.

The gang leader, Bilal, in just a few months targeted three homes in Model Town and Defense, stealing millions of rupees.

The footage shows him entering homes by jumping over walls, wearing the mask, and raiding houses during the night.

Police disclosed that Bilal had been active for years, committing thefts in various areas.

More than 100 cases have been registered against him across multiple police stations, while the stolen goods worth millions have been recovered from him.

However, the police are conducting raids to capture his remaining accomplices, which include two men and a woman.