Oscar-nominated ‘Anuja’ gets a release date on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has set the February release date for Adam J. Graves’ Oscar-nominated short film ‘Anuja’, backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra.

On Wednesday night, Netflix India announced that the much-talked-about short film ‘Anuja’, which has been nominated for the prestigious Academy Award, in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category, will premiere on the portal on February 5.

“ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5,” announced the streamer last night with the trailer.

‘Anuja’, produced in collaboration with the non-profit organization Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT) and backed by big names like Guneet Monga, Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling, follows a 9-year-old protagonist, a back-alley garment factory worker played by Sajda Pathan, and her sister Palak (Ananya Shanbhag), 17, where the former is ‘offered with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend school’, but she is forced to make a heart-wrenching decision that will determine her and her sister’s fate.

The title is in the running with ‘A Lien’, ‘I’m Not a Robot’, ‘The Last Ranger’ and ‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’ for the Oscars Best Short Film, to be announced by Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Pictures on March 2, in a ceremony at LA’s Dolby Theatre.