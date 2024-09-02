Over Rs 47.8mn spent on VIP protocol in April alone

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior informed the National Assembly that a staggering Rs 47.8 million was spent on the security protocol of VIPs in April 2024, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Ministry of Interior submitted to the National Assembly that Rs 47.8 million was spent on the security protocol of judges, bureaucrats, and ministers in April this year.

The Ministry of Interior added that 532 police officers and 44 vehicles were also dedicated to providing round-the-clock security to VIPs during the period.

According to the Ministry of Interior, 34 vehicles and 409 policemen were deployed on the security of judges. Six vehicles and 79 police personnel were deployed for the VIP protocol of bureaucrats.

Similarly, the Ministry of Interior added that four vehicles and 44 police guards were provided to the different minsters by it.

Read More: PM Shehbaz decides to abolish five ministries

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif decided to abolish five federal ministries and sought a plan from the relevant ministries within a week, ARY News reported citing sources.

The ministries that are likely to be abolished included Information Technology, Kashmir Affairs, Science and Technology, Industry and Production, and Health Services, the sources privy to the development said.

They added that the relevant ministries started working on providing recommendations as directed by PM Shehbaz to abolish the same.

The sources added that the decision to abolish the ministries was taken in line with the demands made by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had been advocating for the abolition of certain federal ministries.

The sources said that the prime minister also sought the roles of the ministries that have been transferred to the provinces.