Over Rs232b allocated for public healthcare in KP: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah says the government has allocated two-hundred and thirty-two billion rupees for provision of quality healthcare services to public in the province.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar this afternoon, he said the government is launching an air-ambulance service in a few months in the province to promptly bring critical patients to hospitals.

He said a modern technology of robotic surgeries will be implemented to enhance the number of surgeries.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Aftab Alam unveiled the provincial budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25, with a total outlay of Rs1.6 trillion.

Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the PTI-led provincial government worked tirelessly to develop the province, emphasising that education was the fundamental right and government’s top priority.

Highlighting KP government’s efforts to improve healthcare, the minister noted that they provided Sehat Card scheme to the public for free treatment. “76 hospitals have been upgraded to provide better healthcare facilities”, he added.