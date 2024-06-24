PA speaker warns Zubair of legal action on Nawaz-Bajwa meeting claim

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan rejected on Monday allegations of former Sindh Muhammad Zubair regarding meeting between PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa never met or even spoke to Nawaz Sharif on the phone,” said Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan during his interaction with the media.

The PA speaker challenged Muhammad Zubair to specify when and where the alleged meetings took place, adding that the parties involved had the right to take legal action against Zubair’s allegations.

Earlier, former PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair claimed that before the no-confidence motion led to the ousting of Imran Khan’s government, former General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met Nawaz Sharif in London and offered him another extension.