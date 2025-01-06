web analytics
'Paatal Lok' season 2 trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat returns as cop Hathiram

Amazon Prime dropped the trailer for ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 starring Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat as police officer Hathiram Chaudhary.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The show sheds light on the Indian social fabric through the operations of a criminal justice system.

Actors Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag are reprising their roles alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2. New members of the cast include Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua.

The upcoming season of the hit show follows Ahlawat’s character Hathiram Chaudhary and his team as they navigate fresh challenges.

The trailer for ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 shows Hathiram Chaudhary taking up a new case, going to unfamiliar territories and finding new faces.

The clip shows Jaideep Ahlawat’s character coming to terms with the problems in his personal life when he finds that the Nagaland Democratic Forum’s founder has been murdered.

Hathiram Chaudhary arrives at the crime scene in Nagaland to investigate the matter, however, things get complicated for him as Imran Ansari, his junior officer in season 1, has become a top-ranking police officer and the fan-favourite cop must salute him.

In an earlier interview, Jaideep Ahlawat reflected on his character in ‘Paatal Lok,’ saying that it became a mirror reflecting Indian society.

“Hathiram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide,” the Bollywood actor said.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and written, created, and executive-produced by Sudip Sharma, ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 17.

