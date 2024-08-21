‘Pachinko’ returns with higher stakes, bigger cast in season 2

Critically acclaimed TV series ‘Pachinko’ returns for a second season with a much bigger cast and higher stakes for some of its protagonists, the show’s creators said ahead of the new episodes’ debut this week.

Based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name, the show’s multi-generational story is told in three languages; Korean, Japanese and English, and Season Two opens in Osaka, Japan, in 1945.

“We always said the heartbeat has to be the same, no matter what, but I think the biggest difference is just how much bigger the world has become for our characters,” writer and executive producer Soo Hugh told Reuters.

“We added so many more characters in Season Two because that’s how families grow.”

With World War Two aggravating the already strained circumstances of the central character Sunja, who is played by Kim Min-ha, and her family, Sunja gets back in contact with her former lover Hansu (Lee Min-ho), a businessman with criminal connections.