Netflix users find THIS show addictive enough to binge-watch

Netflix users have revealed discovering a hidden drama that has them staying up all night to binge-watch the addictive show.

Several were in awe of the Mexican drama “Pact of Silence” telling the story of a woman seeking to exact revenge on her mother, who abandoned her as a baby.

On Rotten Tomatoes, where the drama has a 71% audience score, one user said they were “hooked from the beginning” of the 18-part series.

Another wrote: ‘Love it!!!!!! I really enjoyed watching this series from the beginning to the end. It had me wanting to stay all night just to watch it, lol… The only thing, I hate is that it had to come to an end.”

‘Pact of Silence’ revolves around social media influencer Brenda, portrayed by Camila Valero, who infiltrates the lives of four women and best friends, knowing that one is her long-lost mother.

Her mission becomes complicated and challenging as the four women had entered a pact to never reveal who gave birth to a baby daughter when they were teenagers.

Reacting to the storyline of the drama, a user said: “From the first 10 minutes I was hooked. It’s a great storyline that I totally loved and enjoyed. I found myself up til after mind night watching another episode. Definitely will miss it once I’m done with all the episodes.”

‘Pact of Silence’ isn’t the first show to have been recently discovered by Netflix users long after its streaming on the platform.

Earlier, this month, several expressed their surprise and admiration for the psychological thriller “The Platform,” which they said was too depressing but unique due to its storyline.

Originally premiered at Toronto’s Internal Film Festival in 2019, the sci-fi horror caught the attention of the users who took to social media to heap praise on the ‘work of art’ psychological thriller that ‘shows the real face of humanity’.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, ‘The Platform’ stars Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor and Emilio Buale Coka.

‘The Platform’ tells the story of a tower dubbed the ‘Vertical Self-Management Center’, which houses floors of prisoners.