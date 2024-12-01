Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20I

BULAWAYO: Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first PAK v ZIM T20I at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 166, the hosts were bowled out for 108 runs in 15.3 overs as captain Sikandar Raza top-scored with 39 off 28 deliveries.

Opening batter Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 33 off 20 deliveries, however, no other batter could manage to stay at the crease for longer.

Sufiyan Muqeem returned with the figures of 20/3 in his four overs along with Abrar Ahmed who also picked up three wickets while Haris Rauf took two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan set a 166-run target for Zimbabwe in the first PAK v ZIM game.

Captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first in the first PAK v ZIM game in which Pakistan rested many of their star players.

Pakistan opening batter Omair Yousuf was the first to fall after scoring 16 off 13 balls, bringing wicketkeeping batter Usman Khan to the crease to join Saim Ayub.

The two batters took the tourists to 57 in 7.3 overs before Saim Ayub was dismissed after scoring 24 runs off 18 deliveries.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha then joined Usman Khan and the pair took Pakistan to 91 before Khan was dismissed after scoring 39 off 30 balls, bringing Tayyab Tahir to the middle.

After Agha’s dismissal in the 15th over, Irfan Khan joined Tahir and the two scored quick runs to take Pakistan to 165 in 20 overs over the loss of four wickets.

Tayyab Tahir was unbeaten on 39 off 25 balls while Irfan Khan scored (27)* off 15 deliveries.

After the first PAK v ZIM game, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in the second game on December 3 and the final game is scheduled for December 5.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.