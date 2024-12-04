Pakistan announce Playing XI for final T20I against Zimbabwe

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the Playing XI for the third and final PAK v ZIM T20I, scheduled at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The PCB announced four changes to the Playing XI led by Salman Agha for the third game, having secured the three-match series after winning the first two PAK v ZIM games.

Opening batter Saim Ayub, all-rounder Irfan Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed and pacer Haris Rauf have been rested for the final game while Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Hasnain, and Arafat Minhas have been brought into the lineup.

The first game of the three-match T20I series saw Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe by 57 runs after Tayyab Tahir struck an unbeaten 39 off 25 with the help of four fours and one six.

Later in the second match of the PAK v ZIM series, Sufiyan Muqeem dismantled Zimbabwe’s batting line-up as he returned with the bowling figures of 5-3 to bundle them for a meagre 57.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the 58-run total in 5.3 overs with Saim Ayub and Omair Bin Yousuf scoring 36* and 22* respectively.

Earlier today, the PCB announced squads for the upcoming South Africa tour, scheduled from 10 December to 7 January.

Pakistan men’s selection committee named the squad for the tour comprising three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Babar Azam has been named in all three squads along with Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, while Naseem Shah has been selected for the Tests and ODIs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also missed the last two Tests against England, has been picked for the white-ball matches.