Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan in low-scoring final T20I

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by two wickets in the thrilling third PAK v ZIM T20I on the back of Tinotenda Mapos’s last-over cameo at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The hosts chased down the 133-run target in 19.5 overs as Jahandad Khan failed to defend 12 runs in the last over of the final PAK v ZIM T20I.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to put 132/7 on the scoreboard in the allotted 20 overs as captain Salman Ali Agha played a 32-run knock.

Pakistan were off to a disastrous start as opener Omair Bin Yousuf perished for a golden duck on the second delivery of the second over with just four runs on the board.

The tourists lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession and were left reeling at 19/3 in the first four-over powerplay.

Batter Tayyab Tahir struck two fours and a six in his 14-ball 21 while Qasim Akram added 20 runs to the total.

Arafat Minhas and Abbas Afridi added a valuable 27 runs for the seventh wicket before the latter was dismissed after scoring 15 off 14.

Minhas remained unbeaten on 22 off 26 deliveries along with Jahandad Khan who was six not out as Pakistan ended their inning on 132 for seven in the third PAK v ZIM T20I.

In reply, Zimbabwe’s opening pair gave them a strong start as Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani shared a 40-run stand in just 3.1 overs before Marumani was dismissed after scoring 15 off six deliveries.

Following his dismissal, Zimbabwe continued to lose wickets as Pakistan bowlers kept striking at intervals.

For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi bagged three wickets, Jahandad Khan picked up two wickets while Sufiyan Muqeem and Salman Agha took one wicket each.

In the final over of the third PAK v ZIM game, the hosts required 12 runs to win. Tinotenda Mapos edged the first delivery for a four, followed by a gigantic six.

The left-arm pacer conceded one run on his third delivery and scores were levelled.

The Pakistan all-rounder dismissed Tashinga Musekiwa on the fourth ball of the inning’s final over and conceded another single as Zimbabwe clinched the game.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan have already secured the PAK v ZIM T20I series, having won the first two games.