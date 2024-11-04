PAK vs AUS: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan 

MELBOURNE: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the 1st ODI at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Head to Head

The Greenshirts do not have a good track record at the Australian soil, winning only one ODI series.

Pakistan and Australia have contested in 104 ODIs and the Aussies have won overwhelming 70 matches.

After the first game on Monday, the two sides will face in the second game at Adelaide on November 8 while the third PAK v AUS game is scheduled for November 10 at Perth.

Muhammad Rizwan

Rizwan, who will lead Pakistan in his maiden match, has said yesterday that Babar Azam, Shaheen and Naseem Shah have performed for Pakistan.

“All 15 members of the team are captain. Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq have also given several match winning performances,” Rizwan said.

He said, “Offering chance to young players, we are creating back-up for the team,” he added.

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia

Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.