PAK vs IND: Yuvraj Singh looking forward to Amir, Rohit duel

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India at T20 World Cup 2024, former cricketers and fans are picking their key matchups between the players.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has suggested that a key battle will be between Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who fell to the bowler twice and scored just one run in seven balls faced so far in T20Is.

He also pointed out the matchup between star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi who got Kohli out three times in the shortest format.

The match between the archrivals will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. For viewers in India and Pakistan, it would be at 8pm and 7:30pm respectively.

In a video released by the ICC, Yuvraj Singh said that the two matchups will be the key points in the PAK vs IND game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I think we’re all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan have got some fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side. I’m looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big matchups,” he added.

According to Singh, the team that has control over its nerves and adapt to the conditions will come out on top in the PAK vs IND.

“But at the end of the day, you must use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will win this game,” Yuvraj concluded.

Pakistan team management has reportedly dropped out of form Azam Khan from the playing XI.

According to sources, Azam Khan did not participate in the batting practice session as the head coach was not satisfied with his current performance, especially against the USA.

On the other hand, sources further said that there is a strong possibility that Imad Wasim will replace the lower order batter in the high-voltage contest against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.