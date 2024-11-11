Pakistan aims to eliminate Hepatitis in 3-4 years: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the Pakistan government aims to eliminate hepatitis from the country in the next three to four years.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he said this is achievable, as Egypt successfully eradicated hepatitis in three years.

Ahsan Iqbal also mentioned that the Prime Minister’s initiative on diabetes will also be launched.

He emphasized that the focus will not only be on treatment but also on preventive healthcare, through greater public awareness. He said this approach will help reduce the occurrence of diseases.

Read more: PM Shehbaz announces countrywide campaign to eradicate Hepatitis C

On July 28, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called for united efforts to raise awareness and work towards a hepatitis-free future, also announcing a nationwide campaign to eradicate the disease.

“I am pleased to announce a nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating Hepatitis C. As a part of this noble endeavor, our focus will be on decentralising testing and treatment centers, ensuring that the services provided are tailored to the needs of our citizens, in alignment with the global strategy,” the prime minister said in a statement.

PM Shehbaz reassured that every citizen would have free access to screening and treatment facilities for Hepatitis C.