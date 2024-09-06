Pakistan armed forces commemorate 59th Defence day

On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and Pakistan Armed Forces commemorate the triumph of the 1965 War, a testament to the nation’s unbreakable resolve and spirit.

This day honors the courage, sacrifice, and heroism of the brave soldiers who defended Pakistan against immense odds.

Fifty-nine years ago, the Pakistan Armed Forces thwarted enemy aggression, securing a historic victory that remains a symbol of national resilience. The war showcased the country’s determination in the face of adversity.

A heartfelt tribute is paid to all martyrs who laid down their lives since 1947, particularly those who fell in the fight against terrorism. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The armed forces also salute the veterans whose bravery continues to inspire, reaffirming their commitment to defending Pakistan against all threats. Alongside law enforcement, they stand ready to protect the homeland with the same dedication displayed in 1965. Families of martyrs and veterans are also honored for their courage and strength in the face of loss.

As the nation reflects on the sacrifices of its heroes, this Defence and Martyrs Day serves as a reminder to strive for a stronger, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan.