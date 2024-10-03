Pakistan kick off Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Sri Lanka

SHARJAH: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 thanks to a brilliant bowling display and captain Fatima Sana’s 30-run cameo.

Pakistan decided to bat first and set a 117-run target for the Asian champions who in reply could only manage 85/9 in the allotted 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a modest target, Sri Lanka’s strong batting lineup faltered and had a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost their in-form skipper Chamari Athapaththu (6) in the third over with just nine runs on the board.

Opening batter Vishmi Gunaratne then joined forces with Harshitha Samarawickrama to launch a recovery but Omaima Sohail unsettled Sri Lanka with two wickets in her successive overs.

Gunaratne lamented support from the other end before finally perishing in the 13th over, leaving Sri Lanka in tatters at 52/5. She scored 20 off 34 deliveries, hitting one boundary in the process.

Nilakshika Silva then offered some fight with her gritty 22-run knock and remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka.

Besides Gunaratne and Silva, none of the Sri Lankan batters could make it into the double figures.

Sadia Iqbal was the standout bowler of Pakistan, picking up three wickets, followed by Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail, who bagged two each.

Earlier batting first, Pakistan’s struggled against a spin-laden Sri Lanka bowling attack and was unfolded on the final delivery of the innings.

The Green Shirts had a dismal start to their innings as Kumari dismissed both their openers Gull Feroza (2) and Muneeba Ali (11) inside four overs with just 17 runs on the board.

Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu added further to the misery of Pakistan as she removed experienced Sidra Amin in the sixth over of the innings. The right-handed batter managed 12 off 10 deliveries with the help of one boundary.

Youngster Omaima Sohail was then joined by seasoned all-rounder Nida Dar. The duo forged a cautious 25-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Omaima fell victim to Kavisha Dilhari in the 10th over.

Omaima scored a scratchy 18 off 19 deliveries, laced up with a four.

Dar then put on a brief partnership with Tuba Hassan (5) before both perished in quick succession. The former captain smashed a six on her way to a 22-ball 23.

Pakistan soon slipped further to 84/8 in 14.5 overs as Aliya Riaz (0) and Diana Baig (2) were dismissed cheaply.

When it seemed a difficult ask for the Green Shirts to breach the 100-run barrier, Fatima Sana stood up for her team and knitted a one-sided partnership with Nashra Sandu (6*) to give a late push to her side’s total.

The Pakistan captain top-scored with a 20-ball 30, laced up with three fours and a six, before walking back to the dugout in the final over.

For Sri Lanka, Athapaththu, Kumari and Udeshika Prabodhani claimed three wickets each, while Kavisha Dilhari made one scalp.

Earlier in the inaugural match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh defeated Scotland by 16 runs.