Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $1 million in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy has successfully seized a large consignment of drugs during a successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Navy Ship PNS MOAWIN with the help of naval air assets, conducted a boarding operation on a suspicious boat, seizing the narcotics which were hidden in the secret compartments of the vessel.

The seized drugs have an estimated international market value of around one million US dollars.

This consignment of drugs was being transported via sea routes to international destinations.

The Pakistan Navy is always active in preventing all kinds of illegal activities within the maritime boundaries of the region, ISPR added.

Earlier, another security force of the country Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 7 operations recovered over 149 kg drugs worth over Rs 40 million and arrested 4 drug dealers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 30 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.

In another operation, 31 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel near a park in Islamabad and a suspect was arrested.

150 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia through a courier office in Karachi.

In an operation, 90 kg opium and 10 kg heroin hidden for smuggling were recovered in Chagai district, Balochistan.

In 5th operation, 45 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Coastal Line Pasni in Balochistan. 3 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect in Hyderabad.

In 7th operation, 1 kg heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.