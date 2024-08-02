Pakistan observes mourning day in solidarity with Palestine

The nation is observing mourning day across Pakistan today (Friday) in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and to condemn the ongoing Israeli brutalities.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the government allied parties held in Islamabad under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

In an a joint declaration, it was also announced that the funeral prayer in absentia for chief of Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred in Tehran on Wednesday, will be offered after Friday prayers across the country.

The meeting, also decided to present a resolution in the Parliament to express full solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Palestine for last nine months, and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The declaration, also urged the international community, including the United Nations to break their silence and immediately get stopped the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said silence of the international community over the ongoing Israeli barbarism in Palestine is a matter of grave concern.

The premier said assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is condemnable. He said Israel has grossly violated the resolutions adopted by world bodies, including the United Nations Security Council and the decision of the International Court of Justice.

He said the International Court of Justice has declared Israel’s oppression as genocide.

Shehbaz Sharif said preventing Israel from this genocide is a big challenge for the modern world.

He, however, appreciated the countries, which have condemned the ongoing Israeli oppression in Gaza.