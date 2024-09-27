Pakistan Railways announces resumption of Jaffar Express

KARACHI: In a recent development, Pakistan Railways on Friday announced to revive Jaffar Express running between Peshawar and Quetta, ARY News reported.

The Jafar Express, which was halted following the collapse of a railway bridge near Kolpur, operations was disrupted the train connection between Balochistan and the rest of the country on August 26.

The incident led to the suspension of train services from Sindh, Punjab, and Peshawar.

Rail connectivity between Peshawar and Quetta is expected to be restored after 45 days, with repairs to the damaged bridge between Kolpur and Machh slated for completion by October 11.

The Railway Department has officially announced the resumption of the Jafar Express between Peshawar and Quetta from October 11, with a formal notification now issued.