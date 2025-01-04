Pakistan reiterates demand for unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

NEW YORK: Pakistan urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to halt the bloodshed and destruction in Gaza.

Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, called for an end to the violence in Gaza during a speech to the UNSC on the Middle East, particularly Palestine.

He asked the international community to finally come together to defend and uphold the universal respect for the UN Charter and international law.

He called upon the UNSC to establish safe and secure humanitarian corridors to allow people to access life-saving care and prioritize reconstruction efforts aimed at rebuilding of Gaza’s shattered healthcare system.

Asim Iftikhar reiterated Pakistan’s call for the grant of full membership of the United Nations to Palestine and termed this step as a moral imperative that will ensure the irreversibility of the Two-State solution.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistani national flag was installed in front of the United Nations Security Council chamber, as Pakistan began its eighth term as a non-permanent member (2025-26) of the 15-member body effective from January 1.

As part of the joining ceremony, flags of the five new incoming non-permanent members — Pakistan, along with Denmark, Greece, Panama and Somalia — were installed at UNSC’s stakeout at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Pakistan’s Alternate Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, installed the national flag as part of the impressive ceremony.

In his brief remarks, he said that Pakistan will continue to be guided by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter including maintenance of international peace and security and development of friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination.

“Pakistan will always remain a strong voice for peoples under foreign occupation and oppression and for the realization of their right to self-determination,” Ambassador Ahmad said.